Union minister Bittu inaugurates Railways healthcare facility in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Sep 27 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday inaugurated a railway healthcare facility built at a cost of Rs 7.5 crore, officials said.

The state-of-the-art facility spanning 1,800 square metres is designed to offer medical services to railway employees and their families, an official statement said.

The facility will have six OPDs, four-bed wards, Emergency service, pharmacy, waiting lobby, conference room, laboratory facilities and a medical record room, it read.

Bittu said at present, the Ferozepur division has one divisional hospital while Amritsar has a sub-divisional hospital with 50 beds, with a total strength of 34 doctors.

The Railways also has health units in Ludhiana, Jalandhar City, Jalandhar Cantt and Kapurthala, the minister said.

A total of 51 private hospitals and 16 diagnostic centres have been empanelled to provide emergency care to railway beneficiaries, he said.