Union minister Bittu slams Canadian PM over attack on Hindu temple in Brampton

Chandigarh: Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday condemned the attack on a Hindu temple in Canada's Brampton and accused Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of dividing the Indian diaspora for his "dirty politics".

Protesters carrying Khalistani flags clashed with people at a Hindu temple in Brampton on Sunday.

Peel Regional Police said that a protest occurred at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton and unverified videos circulating on social media appeared to show demonstrators holding banners in support of Khalistan, Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The videos showed fist fights and people striking each other with poles on what appears to be the grounds surrounding the Hindu Sabha Mandir, the report added.

Union minister Bittu in a post on X said, "Justin Trudeau has successfully divided the Indian Diaspora in Canada for his dirty politics. Sikhs and Hindus live together in harmony in India but they are being pitched against each other in Canada. I highly condemn the attack on the temple or any religious place of worship by Trudeau's khalistani elements."

In a video message, Bittu said, "The news which is appearing in the past few days, (that) the situation that has developed in Canada, it is not about one particular religion. Be it Hindu or Sikh, Justin Trudeau has divided in such a way there."

He alleged that the Canadian police were standing in support of the Khalistani elements.

"Temples were being attacked. And nobody is ready to stop them. How they were chanting slogans and openly speaking about Khalistan. It will not be tolerated," he said.

"These are some people (Khalistani elements) whom you are using. They are on your payroll," Bittu said.

"After this incident, no image of your country (Canada) and your PM (Trudeau) has left," he further said.

After the incident in Canada, the High Commission of India in Ottawa issued a strong statement on Monday condemning the recent attack on Brampton's Hindu Sabha temple by "anti-India" elements.