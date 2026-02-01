Union Minister Bittu urges Civil Aviation Ministry to begin cargo operations at Halwara airport

Ludhiana, Feb 1 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways and Food Processing Industries Ravneet Singh Bittu on Sunday urged the Civil Aviation Ministry to begin cargo operations at Halwara airport, saying there is a strong demand for air cargo services in the region.

He said the airport is expected to handle large passenger and cargo traffic due to Ludhiana's strong industrial base. He was speaking at the virtual inauguration of the airport.

Bittu said industrialists currently rely on Amritsar and Chandigarh airports for cargo movement, and added that Halwara airport would serve the entire industrial belt and help reduce logistics costs.

The minister also suggested naming the airport after Sardar Kartar Singh Sarabha to honour the freedom fighter.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inaugurating the airport and said the project would boost industry, trade and employment in Punjab.