Union minister calls for addiction-free Bengal

Kolkata, Sep 21 (PTI) Union minister Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday called for an addiction-free West Bengal as he flagged off the 'Namo Yuva Run' in Kolkata.

The 2-km run, held from outside Swami Vivekananda's house at Simla Street to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's statue at Shyambazar, was organised by the BJYM as part of a fortnight-long celebration of PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday.

More than 1,000 youths took part in the run, and Majumdar, along with BJP leader Rahul Sinha, joined them.

"We want an addiction-free Bengal," said Majumdar, the MoS for Education, claiming that a section of the young community of the state was getting into addictions. PTI AMR SOM