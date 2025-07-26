Union minister Chandra Sekhar visits Chhattisgarh district; seeks `saturation' of central schemes

Raipur, Jul 26 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar on Saturday visited Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district in Chhattisgarh, and called for "targeted action" to deal with the region's socio-economic challenges.

During his visit under the Centre's Aspirational Districts Programme, he underlined the role of women, digital infrastructure and welfare schemes in accelerating inclusive development, said an official release.

The minister described the transformation of remote tribal areas into digitally empowered, self-reliant communities as "a living testament to India's grassroots progress." At a review meeting with senior district officials, Chandra Sekhar emphasized targeted action to address socio-economic and environmental challenges in the region, the release said.

He called for 100 per cent saturation of Central schemes like Amrit Sarovar, PMAY-G, MGNREGS, and PMGSY.

Inspecting road construction in Tumdikasa near Manpur under the PM Gram Sadak Yojana, he highlighted how improved connectivity enhances safety and creates livelihood opportunities.

At village Adjal, he interacted with Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (Gramin) beneficiaries.

The minister also spoke with members of Self Help Groups under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), locally known as BIHAN, praising their financial discipline and enterprise.

Chandra Sekhar also visited the Swami Atmanand Government School of Excellence, lauding the integration of smart classrooms and learning tools enabled by DMF and PM SHRI funds, the release said.

At the Community Health Centre in Manpur, the minister, himself a physician, praised the expanding public health network in the state. PTI TKP KRK