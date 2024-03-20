Union Minister Chandrasekhar accuses political rivals of spreading lies on CAA

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 20 (PTI) Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday urged his political rivals to fight the upcoming Parliament elections based on key issues and past performance rather than frightening communities by spreading lies.

While addressing a press conference here, Chandrashekhar, who is the BJP candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Thiruvananthapuram, accused the opposition parties of spreading "lies and half-truths" among minority communities in the name of Citizenship Amendment Act, to garner their votes.

Elections should be fought based on key issues and the performance and track record of governments, he said.

The BJP leader said though his rival candidate and sitting Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor was known as an intellectual person and a "global citizen", he was also not an exception to this (spreading lies).

"Here is an intellectual MP...He said a blatant lie that political asylum for Muslims will be prevented by the CAA. Everybody knows that it is a lie," Chandrasekhar said.

The union minister asked why the MP, known as '"Vishwa pauran" (global citizen), is frightening people by telling lies. The BJP leader further said that he won't allow anyone to implement this strategy (of lying) anymore and would expose it before people.

When asked about the Congress's allegation about a business partnership between him and LDF Convener E P Jayarajan, Chandrasekhar said he believes only in productive politics and asked them to approach the court if they were sure about the charges. PTI LGK SDP