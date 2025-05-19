Union minister Chirag Paswan meets Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Patna, May 19 (PTI) Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Monday.

Paswan's meeting with the CM assumes significance in view of the assembly polls due later this year.

The Lok Janshakit Party (Ram Vilas) chief, along with his party MP from Jamui, Arun Bharti, met the CM at the latter’s official residence at 1, Anne Marg here. Bihar minister and senior JD (U) leader Vijay Kumar Choudhary was also present during the meeting.

Paswan, after meeting the CM, did not divulge details about the issues which were discussed during his meeting with the CM. He simply said, "Several issues were discussed in the meeting." Bharti told reporters, "Issues related to the development of Bihar were discussed by both leaders".

JD (U) leaders also refused to divulge details about the issues which were discussed in the meeting. PTI PKD RG