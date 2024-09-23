Union Minister Chirag Paswan slams J'khand CM's 'vulture' remark

Ranchi, Sep 23 (PTI) Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Monday criticised Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for his "vulture" remark, asserting that people would respond with a strong message in the upcoming assembly elections.

Soren had recently said that leaders from other states would be seen "hovering like vultures," a comment aimed at the BJP’s ongoing ‘Parivartan Yatras’ in the state.

Paswan, who is also the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), responded, "The people will reply to such language from the chief minister. The verdict in the upcoming polls will speak volumes." He addressed two public rallies in Latehar and Palamu districts, aiming to strengthen his party's presence ahead of the Assembly elections.

Paswan said several programmes are planned in Jharkhand related to the assembly polls and noted, "Whether the party will contest in coalition or independently will be decided by the state unit." Speaking to reporters at Ranchi's Birsa Munda Airport, Paswan expressed concern over the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, calling the incident "worrying and condemnable." He assured that those involved would face stringent action to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Paswan praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enhancing India’s respect on the global stage, saying, "Now the world listens to what India says." At a public rally in Latehar, he alleged that Jharkhand has a chief minister whose administration is tainted by corruption. "We need to think beyond religion, caste, and creed; only then can we envision a developed Jharkhand. The state’s progress depends on the shoulders of young and responsible citizens," he said. PTI SAN NN SAN MNB