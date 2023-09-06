Union minister Choubey flags off 75 mobile vans to provide lentils, onions at lower rates in NCR

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Wednesday flagged off 75 mobile vans which will provide a lentil called 'Bharat Dal' and onions at low rates in Delhi and its neighbourhood.

Speaking at an event at the National Cooperative Consumers Federation of India office, Choubey said it is a pilot project to help people get essential food items at economical rates.

They government will consider rolling out similar projects in other cities as well, he said, describing the initiative as an "gift of amrit" in the "amrit kaal".

The ministry wants people to access kitchen items at an affordable rate and more food items, including millets, will be included in future, he said. The lentil and onions cost Rs 60 and Rs 25 respectively under the scheme, he noted. PTI KR IJT