Union Minister Chouhan announces Rs 380 cr package for farmers' welfare in Nagaland

Kohima, May 16 (PTI) In a significant boost to Nagaland's agricultural sector, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced a Rs 380-crore package for farmers' welfare.

Chouhan, the Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, made the announcement during the inauguration of the Administrative-cum-Academic Block and Farmers’ Fair at the College of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry at Jalukie in Peren district on Thursday, a government statement said.

He urged the Nagaland government to draft a detailed agriculture development action plan to effectively utilise the funds and assured full support from the Centre for the state's overall agricultural progress.

Addressing students and farmers at the event, the Minister emphasised the need for a district-wise core team comprising students, Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), and university professors to regularly engage with local farmers.

These teams would help identify region-specific crop and livestock varieties suited to the unique agro-climatic zones of Nagaland, ultimately improving productivity and income, he said.

In his address, Governor La Ganesan described the Rs 380-crore package as a key step toward transforming rural Nagaland.

He highlighted the role of veterinary education in ensuring food security, healthy livestock and sustainable rural livelihoods.

Ganesan encouraged students to become changemakers in the field of veterinary and agricultural sciences, and to see themselves as contributors to Prime Minister Modi’s vision of a Developed India by 2047.

Deputy Chief Minister TR Zeliang welcomed the financial support and reiterated the state’s dependence on agriculture, with over 70 per cent of the population engaged in farming.

He highlighted the cultural significance of jhum cultivation, while also calling for modern scientific approaches to sustain traditional practices.