Union minister Chouhan bats for integrated farming methods

Nashik (Maharashtra), Jan 2 (PTI) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday said integrated farming methods are necessary for increasing sustainable economic productivity of farmers, and even small land-holders can benefit from it.

He was speaking at a program organised at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra under Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU) here.

"Farmers have to bear huge financial losses due to the changing climate and natural disasters. Therefore, integrated farming methods are necessary for farmers to add complementary business to agriculture in order to increase sustainable economic productivity," the Union minister said.

"It is possible even for small landholders to benefit from integrated farming," Chouhan said, adding that farmers are being encouraged to take up complementary businesses like poultry farming, animal husbandry, sericulture, pond fish farming and horticulture.

The government is also keen on the development of new climate change-resistant varieties of crops, the minister said.

Chouhan also visited the famous Trimbakeshwar temple here, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas, earlier in the day, and offered prayers. PTI COR KRK