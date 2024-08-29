Union minister Chouhan to address Goa cultivators online on better farm practices on Aug 31: CM

Panaji, Aug 29 (PTI) Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan will address cultivators in Goa online on August 31 to motivate them to adopt better farm practices, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.

The Union minister will interact with farmers and ‘Swayampurna Mitras’, officials assigned to deliver government schemes, during the event, the CM said.

Sawant said the initiative is a part of ‘Swayampurna (self-sufficient) Goa 2.0’, which is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) programme.

The live-streaming of the interaction will be held at 213 places across Goa, including panchayats, municipalities and zonal agriculture offices, he said.

After PM Modi’s online interaction with Goans, this is the first time a Union minister will be interacting with farmers from the coastal state through the online mode.

The state government will get guidance and motivation from Chouhan during the interaction, Sawant said.

“The primary objective is to motivate farmers to adopt better farming practices and contribute to making Goa self-sufficient. This initiative aims to benefit rural agencies and farmers across the state,” the chief minister said.

Sawant said the state government has already discussed crucial issues related to farmers with the Union minister. He has full knowledge of the things, he added.