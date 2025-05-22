Union minister Chouhan to embark on 'padayatra' in Vidisha to highlight Central schemes

Bhopal, May 22 (PTI) Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said he will hold a 'padayatra' (foot march) in his Vidisha Lok Sabha constituency in Madhya Pradesh from May 25 to highlight Central welfare schemes and to ensure all those eligible get their benefits.

The initiative will give impetus to the resolution of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of self-reliant and developed India, a statement from his office said.

The Union minister for agriculture and farmers welfare will cover 20-25 kilometres per day and touch every part of his constituency, the statement said.

"The yatra will run for two to three days in a week and Chouhan will later also reach other Lok Sabha constituencies of the country to take out padayatra. This padyatra is an important initiative towards taking the resolution of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji of self-reliant and developed India and ensuring the benefits of the schemes of the Central Government reach the maximum number of people," it said.

"During the yatra, Chouhan will stay overnight in the village, and communicate to people about welfare schemes etc as well as evaluate their impact. Through this yatra, he will bring the government's commitment to rural development, women empowerment, agricultural reform, employment generation and social welfare on the ground," it said.

Chouhan said the country is moving towards self reliance and overall development under the leadership of PM Modi, adding that no stone will be left unturned for the empowerment of women and farmers.

Publicity of central schemes including Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, schemes for women empowerment, rural roads, health, education, cleanliness, digital India, and self-employment related programmes will be conveyed to the general public during the yatra.

Officials from the ministries of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, panchayat representatives, self-help groups, farmers' organisations, mahila mandals etc will also be made part of the padayatra.

After Vidisha, similar padyatras will be organised in other parliamentary constituencies as well, so that a new history of development can be written in the entire region, the statement added. PTI MAS BNM