Union minister criticise AAP govt over delay in construction of 'School of Eminence' in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Dec 29 (PTI) Union Minister of State Ravneet Singh Bittu on Monday visited the under-construction ‘School of Eminence’ near Sufia Chowk here and expressed concern over the prolonged delay in the project.

Addressing the media, Bittu said the project was approved during the previous Congress government with a budget running into several crores, but remains incomplete despite repeated reminders to the education minister and officials.

He accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of compromising the future of students by delaying key education infrastructure projects.

The Union Minister alleged that Congress and AAP were working in a “shadow alliance” in Punjab under the INDIA bloc, claiming both parties were avoiding criticism of each other’s failures for political reasons.

Bittu also alleged misuse of Municipal Corporation staff in Ludhiana, claiming several employees were deployed at the private offices of MLAs and councillors instead of performing civic duties.

He said he would soon make public a list of such employees.

On the inclusion of villages within Municipal Corporation limits, Bittu alleged the move was driven by personal interests to increase land prices and regularise unauthorised colonies rather than ensure genuine development.

Referring to the cleaning of the Buddha Nullah, he said environmentalist Sant Seechewal was working on the project but was facing administrative hurdles from the present government.

The Union Minister opposed the alleged move to hand over local stadiums to corporate houses, saying commercialisation of sports infrastructure would harm youth and aspiring athletes.

On railway projects, Bittu said the Punjab government had given approval to some pending proposals and assured that remaining formalities would be completed soon.

Referring to changes in the MGNREGA scheme, Bittu said the amendments were made to prevent harassment of beneficiaries and ensure timely payment of dues.