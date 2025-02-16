Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan takes holy dip at Sangam

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Sunday during the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, calling it "the grandest celebration of faith and devotion." "After 144 years, this great confluence of the Maha Kumbh is happening, where an ocean of saints, sages, and devotees gather. It is the grandest celebration of faith and devotion," he said.

"Maha Kumbh is not just a festival, but a living flame of India’s thousands-of-years-old spiritual and cultural consciousness. It is a divine occasion when the entire world is witnessing the magnificence of Sanatan culture and the unique power of devotion," he added.

On Saturday, Pradhan was in Varanasi for the inauguration of the third edition of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam, an education and cultural exchange organized by the Ministry of Education.

Maha Kumbh, the mega-religious event held every 12 years, is being celebrated in Prayagraj from January 13 and will continue for 45 days.

According to government figures, over 50 crore devotees have taken a dip in the Triveni Sangam so far.