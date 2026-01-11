Union minister Dubey meets CM Rio in Kohima

Kohima, Jan 11 (PTI) Union minister Satish Chandra Dubey, who was in Nagaland to review the progress of central schemes, met CM Neiphiu Rio on Sunday.

Rio expressed hope that the visit would lead to positive outcomes for the state.

"It was a pleasure to meet and interact with Satish Chandra Dubey. I warmly welcome his visit, and I hope it will contribute to positive outcomes. Wishing him a pleasant stay in Nagaland," the CM posted on X.

Dubey, the MoS for Coal and Mines, was on a two-day visit to the Kohima district as part of the fortnightly tours by Union ministers to the Northeast region. He arrived here on Saturday afternoon.

On the second day, Dubey toured several prominent locations, including the Kohima War Cemetery, Kohima Ridge Eco Park, and the Kohima Smart City multi-level parking facility at PR Hill.

He also visited the Primary Health Centre at Sechu-Zubza, located en route to Dimapur.

On the first day, he had visited the Rusoma village and reviewed several ongoing development projects. PTI NBS NBS SOM