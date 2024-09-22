Union minister expresses satisfaction over development activities in Arunachal district

Itanagar, Sep 22 (PTI) Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Sunday expressed satisfaction over the progress of various central and state-sponsored schemes in Arunachal Pradesh’s Leparada district.

Kumaraswamy, the union minister for Heavy Industries & Steel, who was on a daylong visit to Basar, also hailed the performance of various government departments.

Chairing a review meeting to gain first-hand information about the various developmental activities in the district, he advised government officers to continue working with coordination and dedication for holistic growth and development of the district, an official statement said.

Acknowledging that both Horticulture and Agriculture sectors have immense potential in Arunachal Pradesh, the minister assured the officials to take up the matter with the ministry concerned, so that guidance and support could be extended to farmers.

Later, the minister inspected the ICAR-KVK farm at Gori village in the district and interacted with regional head and other scientists, who apprised him of the various scientific and research activities carried out by them and the benefits extended to the farmers in the field of agriculture, horticulture, poultry and animal husbandry.

Kumaraswamy also interacted with panchayat leaders, women and village elders and informed them about the centre’s commitments and initiatives for the development of North Eastern states. PTI CORR NN