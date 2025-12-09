Union minister flags off Tirupati-Sainagar Shirdi Express to boost pilgrimage tourism

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, V Somanna flagged off the Tirupati-Sainagar Shirdi Express through video conferencing from Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

Describing the occasion as historic for the devotees in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, Somanna said the new train service will boost pilgrimage tourism, connectivity and stimulate economic activity across these states.

"Tirupati and Shirdi are now connected by a direct train with 31 stops at important places, including Nellore, Guntur, Secunderabad, Bidar, Manmad, and others," he said.

"This new train will provide direct connectivity from Maharashtra, North Karnataka, and Secunderabad. Along its route, it will also connect Parli Vaijnath, an important Shiva temple," Somanna said.

According to the railway ministry, the new train is the first direct train service to Shirdi from the south coastal belt of Andhra Pradesh.

"By directly linking two of India’s most prominent pilgrimage destinations, Tirupati and Shirdi, the service enhances convenience for pilgrims," the ministry said in a press note.

"The new train is also expected to boost pilgrimage tourism, promote economic activity along the route, and support regional development," the ministry said, asserting that the move will improve the overall rail travel experience for pilgrims.

"A new weekly train will offer pilgrims a seamless journey with a travel time of about 30 hours each way," it stated.

The Union minister highlighted that Andhra Pradesh has witnessed remarkable growth in rail infrastructure since 2014, noting that while the average rail budget during 2009-14 for Andhra and Telangana was ₹886 crore, it has risen to ₹9,417 crore in 2025-26, an eleven-fold increase. PTI JP JP ARB ARB