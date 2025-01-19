Union Minister G Kishan Reddy meets Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar, Jan 19 (PTI) Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy on Sunday met Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and held a discussion on the future of the mining sector with stakeholders here.

Reddy had an interactive meeting with the people associated with the mining and coal industries from public and private sectors and industry bodies, National Aluminium Company Ltd said in a release here.

The meeting was held at NALCO Bhawan in the presence of Mines Secretary V L Kantha Rao and senior officials of the ministries of coal and mines.

"Later Reddy met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi," an official said.

He is scheduled to inaugurate the two-day 3rd National Mining Ministers’ Conference at the Eco Retreat, Konark, on Monday. PTI AAM BDC