Union Minister Gadkari calls on Sharad Pawar

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari met NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar at the latter's office in south Mumbai on Monday.

Pawar later described the meeting as a "goodwill visit".

In a post on X, the NCP (SP) chief said, "Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari paid a goodwill visit to Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai today. During this visit, many important issues of the Centre and the State were discussed in detail." NCP (SP) Maharashtra president Jayant Patil, MP Supriya Sule, the chairman of the administrative board of Maharashtra State Cooperative Society (MSC Bank) Vidyadhar Anaskar and party leader Yugendra Pawar were present during the visit. PTI MR ARU