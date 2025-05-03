Union minister Gadkari to launch Rs 5,416-cr road projects in Telangana on May 5

Hyderabad, May 3 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for several road projects worth Rs 5,416 crore in Telangana on May 5, state BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

Gadkari will inaugurate road projects worth Rs 4,590 crore and lay the foundation for national highway projects worth Rs 826 crore at two events to be held in Kagaznagar town and Hyderabad, Kishan Reddy said in a release.

Kishan Reddy, who is also the Union Minister for Coal and Mines, said that 1.47 km flyover in Amberpet, Hyderabad —built at Rs 330 crore— is among the road projects to be inaugurated by Gadkari.

In a post on 'X', Kishan Reddy said that he inspected the Amberpet flyover, built aiming at enhancing road connectivity and ensuring a smoother commute for citizens of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. It will now be fully open for public use. It is expected to reduce traffic congestion and improve ease of travel, he added.

Meanwhile, Kishan Reddy clarified that the Congress government in Telangana has not conducted a caste census but merely a caste survey.

He stated that the caste census should be conducted following constitutional and legal provisions.

He further added that the Central government will undertake caste enumeration along with the census exercise, as per legal norms.