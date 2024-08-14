Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat releases teaser of document by IGNCA on Partition

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) A teaser of a documentary film themed on the Partition and the painful memories associated with the historic event was released here on Wednesday.

Titled 'A New Postbox: Tales from the Partition', the film is planned to be broadcast on Doordarshan and Sansad TV, the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) said in a statement.

Directed by IGNCA Member Secretary Sachchidanand Joshi, it was released by the Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during an event held at the Bharat Mandapam to mark 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'.

A book titled 'Vibhajan Ki Kahaniyan' (stories of partition) and based on the tragedy suffered by people during the Partition, was also released on the occasion.

Other guests on the dais were Minister of State for Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar and Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada, and Indore MP Shankar Lalwani.

Shekhawat emphasised that it is important to remember the horrors of the Partition so that future generations can understand and feel its impact.

He clarified that the intention behind this remembrance is "not political, but rather to learn from it and build a better future", he was quoted as saying in the statement.