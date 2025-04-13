Union Minister George Kurian cites security reasons for 'denial' of Palm Sunday procession in Delhi

Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 13 (PTI) Union Minister George Kurian dismissed allegations regarding the denial of permission for a Palm Sunday procession linking two churches in New Delhi, stating that the decision was based solely on security grounds.

The Delhi Police--under the control of the BJP-led Union Government--reportedly refused permission for a procession from St Mary’s Church to the Sacred Heart Church in Delhi on Palm Sunday. This move has drawn criticism from various quarters, including the Kerala Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly.

Speaking to the media here, Kurian said, "Security is very tight in Delhi, and permission was denied due to security reasons." The Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs Kurian noted that even the Hanuman Jayanti procession, which was scheduled for Saturday, was not granted approval.

"All processions of this nature have been restricted," added Kurian.

When pressed by reporters, he reiterated, "This is what I have stated. Please inform the public accordingly".

Earlier, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condemned the Delhi Police’s decision, stating, "Permission was denied for the procession from St Mary’s Church to the Sacred Heart Church. This violates the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom and secular values." He added that such actions, which "infringe upon minority beliefs, are unbecoming of a pluralistic society".

Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar alleged that Congress and the CPI(M)-led LDF were "politicising" even Palm Sunday.

"It is a sad reality that even Palm Sunday is being politicised by the Congress and the Left. How long will they continue to shamelessly spread lies, distort facts, and mislead the people?" the former Union Minister posted on Facebook, sharing pictures of processions and prayers held at various churches in Delhi by a state BJP leader.

Leader of the Opposition, V D Satheesan, termed the Delhi Police’s move "unacceptable", calling it "undemocratic and an assault on religious freedom".

"At a time when attacks by Sangh Parivar groups against Christians and churches continue, a ban has been imposed on a Christian ritual in the national capital—reportedly on the central government’s instructions," he claimed.

Satheesan accused the BJP government of "fueling communalism" and "creating religious divisions to retain power".

"The same BJP and Sangh Parivar that deliver Easter cakes to Christian homes in Kerala adopt an anti-Christian stance across the country," he further alleged.

Additionally, he pointed to attacks on priests and nuns in places like Jabalpur, arguing that the BJP-Sangh Parivar governments’ "cancellation of minority worship rights is unconstitutional".

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed that this incident "exposes the BJP’s anti-minority agenda once again".

"Christians in India must recognise the BJP’s double standards," he alleged.

"Central ministers who kneel in Christian churches in Kerala and declare themselves Christians in Parliament only showcase the party’s hypocritical secular façade," Chennithala claimed.

He also warned that those targeting the Waqf Board today may turn their focus to Church properties tomorrow.

"Minorities must understand: unless they unite in resistance, these forces will divide and conquer," he alleged.