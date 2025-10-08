Union Minister George Kurian commissions 250-ton slipway cradle facility in Kochi

Kochi, Oct 8 (PTI) Marking a major advancement in India’s marine fisheries infrastructure development, Union Minister George Kurian on Wednesday commissioned a newly constructed 250-ton capacity slipway cradle in Kochi.

The cradle transfer carriage will support docking and maintenance capabilities for a diverse range of vessels from fishermen boats to research vessels, according to an official statement.

Built by the Fishery Survey of India (FSI) at a cost of Rs 1.78 crore, the new cradle is a heavy-duty steel structural platform designed for the safe hauling and launching of vessels up to 250 tons displacement.

With this capacity, it is the largest government-owned vessel cradle facility ever established in the country, it said.

Inaugurating the facility, Kurian, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said the cradle represents “a milestone in India’s journey towards realising the vision of a sustainable Blue Economy”.

“The facility will benefit fishers, multiple government agencies and other stakeholders in the marine sector,” he said adding that the cradle will support uninterrupted marine research operations, enabling continuous surveys, stock assessments, and ecosystem monitoring.

The minister highlighted the government’s ongoing initiatives under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) aimed at enhancing the livelihood and living standards of fishermen.

He noted that transponders are being installed on fishing vessels in collaboration with ISRO to ensure safety at sea and real-time communication.

The system will also integrate the Fishery Survey of India’s (FSI) potential fishing zone forecasts, enabling fishermen to access reliable information on fish-rich areas directly through these transponders.

On the significance of the facility, FSI Director General Dr Sreenath K R said the slipway cradle is a critical enabler for the deep-sea fleet modernization envisioned under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY).

"As we encourage fishers to invest in modern, technologically advanced vessels, providing them with world-class maintenance infrastructure is paramount," he said.

This facility directly supports the objectives of PMMSY by ensuring these new assets are kept in prime operational condition, enhancing their lifespan and guaranteeing the safety of our fishers at sea, the official added.

Its design ensures balanced support for vessel hulls during movement along the slipway, operating in conjunction with an electric winch system for controlled hauling from water to shore.

The new cradle allows six vessels to be docked simultaneously for repair and maintenance across different berths, the statement added.