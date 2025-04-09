Union Minister George Kurian justifies SNDP Yogam chief''s Malappuram remarks

Kozhikode(Kerala), Apr 9 (PTI) Union Minister George Kurian on Wednesday justified SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan's recent statements about Muslim majority Malappuram district, saying that calling a region 'a nation' is an indication of its strength.

Natesan had recently described Malappuram as "a separate nation" or a "separate state of certain people". This remark had drawn sharp criticism from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

Responding to reporters' query on the matter, the Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and Minority Affairs said here that often many regions in Kerala are referred to as a 'nation' and it is meant in a good way also.

"Calling a region as a nation is an indication of its strength," he said.

Natesan had also alleged that members of the backward communities were "being denied social, political, educational, and economic justice in Malappuram." His remarks come against the backdrop of the fact that 56 per cent of the population in Malappuram is Muslim.

Justifying his remarks, Kurian said that community leaders speak for their respective communities.

"So, why should we comment on that? How can I say we do not want those communities or that they do not need freedom? I am a politician," he said.

Natesan, whose organisation represents the numerically strong Ezhava community in Kerala, had later clarified that he had not said anything against the Muslim community and had alleged that some leaders of the IUML were "attempting to portray him as anti-Muslim".

While addressing a convention of Ezhava community members at Chungathara on April 4, Natesan had said: "I think you (community members) cannot live here expressing your independent opinion. Malappuram is like a separate nation or a separate state for certain people." He further alleged that members of the backward communities in Malappuram "live in constant fear, cannot breathe freely", and are treated merely as "voting machines". PTI HMP HMP ADB