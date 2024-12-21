Union Minister George Kurian thanks Railway Minister for special trains to Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram/New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Union Minister George Kurian on Saturday thanked Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving special train services to Kerala for Christmas and the Sabarimala pilgrimage.

The Ministry of Railways has announced the operation of 10 special trains to meet the increased travel demand to and from Kerala during the Christmas festival, along with 149 special train trips across various Railway Zones for Christmas, according to a press release issued by the Union government on Saturday.

Further, 416 special train trips to and from Kerala have been announced for smooth travel for the Sabarimala pilgrims, the release said.

The Union Minister of Railways has granted approval for the special train operations for Kerala based on the request of George Kurian, the release added.

These announcements have been made to enhance convenience for the people during the festive season and are an embodiment of responsive and effective governance under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it stated.

A total of 149 special train trips are operated across various zones for the Christmas festival. This includes 17 trips by South Western Railway (SWR), 48 by Central Railway (CR), 22 by Northern Railway (NR), two by South East Central Railway (SECR), 56 by Western Railway (WR), and 4 by West Central Railway (WCR), according to the release.

Additionally, 416 special train trips have been scheduled to cater to the travel needs of Sabarimala pilgrims in Kerala. This includes 42 trips by SWR, 138 by Southern Railway (SR), 192 by South Central Railway (SCR), and 44 by East Coast Railway (ECOR).

These special services are intended to ensure smooth and convenient travel for passengers while addressing the surge in demand during the festive and pilgrimage seasons, the release stated. PTI ARM ARM KH