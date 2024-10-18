Union Minister Giriraj Singh kicks-off 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' from Bihar's Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur (Bihar), Oct 18 (PTI) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday claimed that the communal violence in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh highlights the "threat" faced by Hindus, who, despite being the majority, need to be more "organised." The senior BJP leader shared his views with journalists before embarking on a 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra' from Bhagalpur district in Bihar, about 150 km from his Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency.

"This yatra is not a programme organised by my party. I was born a Hindu, shall die a Hindu, and I feel it is my duty to ensure my community's safety," Singh said.

He added, "Hindus are not organised, which is why they are under threat despite being in the majority. In Bahraich, a Durga Puja procession was attacked, and a similar incident occurred in Sitamarhi, Bihar. Such incidents happen frequently, even though Hindus have never disrespected Tazia processions during Muharram. I have participated in Tazia processions myself." Singh also lamented the "humiliation faced by Hindu sisters in Bangladesh" and the "near extinction of the community in Pakistan." He criticised former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for not heeding Dr B R Ambedkar's advice for a complete population exchange during the Partition.

The yatra began at from Baba Budhanath temple, a prominent shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva, where religious leaders presented him with a large "Trishul" (trident). Singh chose Bhagalpur as the starting point due to its "many old wounds," referring to past Hindu-Muslim clashes, particularly the deadly riots of 1989.

While the yatra will cover several districts in the coming days, it has drawn criticism from opposition parties like the RJD. Allies such as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) have also expressed concerns about potential communal tensions.

The BJP's stance on the yatra has been mixed with state unit chief Dilip Jaiswal saying he was unaware of the programme and emphasised the party's motto of "sabka saath, sabka vikas." However, party national spokesman Ajay Alok remarked, "As a senior BJP leader and Union Minister, Giriraj Singh has a commitment to his faith, and he is fulfilling that." A 22-year-old man was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing after communal violence broke out during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday.