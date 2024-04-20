Union Minister Giriraj Singh owns movable, immovable assets worth Rs 10.16 crore

Patna, Apr 20 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is seeking re-election from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat as the NDA nominee, owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 10.16 crore, as per the affidavit filed by him.

His wife owns movable and immovable assets worth Rs 4.15 crore.

Singh filed his nomination papers from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat as the NDA nominee on Friday. Elections will be held in Begusarai, Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger Lok Sabha seats of Bihar in the fourth phase on May 13.

In the affidavit filed before the Returning Officer along with the nomination paper, Singh has declared that he has movable assets worth Rs 2.09 crore and immovable assets owned by him are worth Rs 8.07 crore. His wife owns immovable assets worth Rs 1.25 crore and movable assets of Rs 2.90 crore.

According to the affidavit, the union minister has Rs 1.96 lakh cash in hand whereas his wife has 1.46 lakh cash in hand.

Singh has two bank accounts and gold jewellery worth Rs 1.10 lakh. His wife has six bank accounts, gold jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh and silver jewellery worth Rs 50,000.

As per affidavit, Singh's immovable assets also include some ancestral property. His income for the year 2023-2024 is Rs 16,61,990.

Singh is pitted against Communist Party of India (CPI) candidate Awadhesh Rai, who is Mahagathbandhan's nominee. Rai has already filed his nomination paper from the seat.

Speaking to reporters after submitting his documents on Friday, the firebrand BJP leader asserted that India was on its way to becoming 'Vishwa Guru' (world leader) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which the "tukde-tukde gang" was finding hard to stomach.

"I believe in Modi's motto of 'sabka saath sabka vikas'. The NDA will get more than 400 seats this time. I do not need votes from those who have a problem with our nationalism," Singh said. PTI PKD RG