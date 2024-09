Mumbai, Sep 15 (PTI) Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai on Sunday.

Dhankhar is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra to attend some events in Mumbai and Nagpur.

On his arrival in Mumbai on Saturday, the vice president stayed at the Raj Bhavan here.

After attending an event here on Sunday, Dhankhar will proceed to Nagpur. PTI MR GK