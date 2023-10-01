Union minister Goyal takes part in cleanliness drive in Rajasthan's Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Oct 1 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday took part in an hour-long "shramdaan" here as part of the nationwide 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for "shramdaan" (voluntary labour) for the cleanliness drive a day before Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, the commerce and industry minister wielded a broom and cleaned a portion of a road.

After inaugurating the 'Swachhta Pakhwada' at Samrat Circle in Mahavir Nagar II here, Goyal also interacted with school students during the cleanliness drive.

He said if the children become aware of cleanliness at this age then they would spread the message to their relatives and Mahatma Gandhi's dream will come true soon.

The Union minister also said Mahatma Gandhi had dreamed of not only political freedom but also of a clean and developed nation. In a separate event, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also took part in the cleanliness drive in Kota's Kishorepura area on Sunday morning.

Goyal, along with BJP workers, officials and school students, cleaned the dirt on the road with a broom.

'Swachhta Pakhwada' coordinator and BJP leader Rakesh Jain said that Goyal administered the oath to the people who participated in the event to serve the motherland by devoting 100 hours in a year to the cleanliness drive.

BJP's Kota South MLA Sandeep Sharma, Ladpura MLA Kalpana Devi and Ramganjmandi MLA Madan Dilawar were among those present during the cleanliness drive here. PTI COR AS AS KVK KVK