Union minister Goyal's constituency office inaugurated

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said his new office in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency will serve as a hub for resolving public grievances and driving development in the area.

The Mumbai North MP was speaking after inaugurating the office in suburban Kandivali on the occasion of the start of the birth centenary year of his father, late BJP leader Ved Prakash Goyal.

"This Lok Kalyan office will serve as a central hub for addressing public grievances, facilitating welfare initiatives and driving further development in the region," the minister said.

Maharashtra BJP ministers Ashish Shelar, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MLAs Prakash Surve, Yogesh Sagar and Manisha Chaudhary were present on the occasion.

Goyal also spoke about his deep-rooted association with the Bharatiya Janata Party since childhood, and said his father was his inspiration.

"The party has given me several opportunities to serve the nation, society, and the people. One of the most significant moments in my political journey was when honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi entrusted me with the responsibility of contesting the Lok Sabha elections from North Mumbai," he said.

"Modi always encourages us to remain among the people, stay connected with them and dedicate ourselves to public service," he said. PTI MR KRK