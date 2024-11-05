H D Kumaraswamy booked for threatening police officer probing mining case against him

Bengaluru: A case has been registered against Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy for allegedly threatening a senior police officer probing a mining case against him.

The case was registered on Monday based on a complaint by Inspector General of Police M Chandra Sekhar alleging that Kumaraswamy threatened a government servant to prevent him from discharging his duties The complainant stated that he was heading the Special Investigation Team probing a mining case in which Kumaraswamy is an accused.

The probe against Kumaraswamy pertains to allegations that he illegally approved a 550-acre mining lease to Sri Sai Venkateswara Minerals (SSVM) in Bellary district in violation of law, during his tenure as Karnataka Chief Minister from 2006 to 2008.

“The SIT, after preparing the investigation report and having found substantial evidence and material to prosecute the accused (Kumaraswamy), had written to H.E. Governor of Karnataka seeking sanction for prosecution against the accused Sh. H.D. Kumaraswamy on 21/11/2023,” Sekhar said in his complaint lodged at Sanjay Nagar police station.