Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy visits Bhadravathi Steel Plant to discuss revival

Shivamogga (Karnataka), Nov 29 (PTI) Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday visited the Sir M Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant in Bhadravathi city for the second time and held discussions with officials regarding the revival of the plant.

Officials said that after assuming charge as steel minister, he had earlier visited the plant on June 30, 2024.

In a statement, Kumaraswamy's office said that since then, the Minister had held several meetings regarding the plant's revival. On Saturday, he arrived at the Bhadravathi plant along with senior officials and technical experts from the Ministry of Steel and conducted an inspection.

“Upon arriving at the plant, the minister held a meeting with the management board; he reviewed various projects and the current condition of the plant. He also gathered information about production and expenditure. Later, he visited different units of the plant and carried out an inspection,” the statement said.

The statement added that Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel later held another round of discussions with officials, deliberating on measures to save the plant. He also obtained key information from senior officials of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) during the meeting.

Kumaraswamy visited the site where workers were staging a protest demanding the revival of the steel plant and reassured them, instilling confidence.

“This plant, built even before Independence by Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sir M Visvesvaraya, has made a significant contribution to the nation's steel sector,” Kumaraswamy said.

“Therefore, the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is actively considering all possibilities to revive the plant. Since becoming the steel minister, I have visited this plant for the second time. My visit itself is evidence of how seriously the Central Government is taking the revival of the plant,” he added.

He added that PM Modi is giving utmost importance to strengthening the steel sector and envisions achieving self-reliance in steel production.

“All of us are working with great commitment. Hence, there is no need for the workers to worry,” Kumaraswamy further said. PTI AMP SSK