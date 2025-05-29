Union Minister Harsh Malhotra discusses highway projects in Manipur with guv

Imphal, May 29 (PTI) Union Minister Harsh Malhotra on Thursday met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and discussed the development of national highways and infrastructure projects in the state, the Raj Bhavan said in an official statement.

The meeting focused on key infrastructure initiatives, including those being executed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) and the development of economic corridors.

"Various agendas on national highway development undertaken by NHIDCL, economic corridors and other key developments were discussed during the meeting with Malhotra and Bhalla," the statement said.

"The Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways and Corporate Affairs was on a three-day tour to Manipur to review various development projects. MS Deval, Executive Director, NHIDCL, along with other officials, attended the meeting," it added.

In a separate development, Bhalla chaired the 'Governor-in-Council' meeting at the Raj Bhavan.

"The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary along with Principal Secretaries, Commissioners, Secretary to Governor and Administrative Secretaries from various departments," the statement said. PTI COR MNB