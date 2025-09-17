Union minister Harsh Malhotra inaugurates exhibition on PM Modi’s life at Delhi Assembly

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra, on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on Wednesday, inaugurated a special exhibition on his life and leadership at the Delhi Legislative Assembly, officials said. The exhibition, titled 'Service is the resolve, India first the inspiration - 75 Years, An Experience and An Exhibition', will remain open for the public till October 2. The event was organised to mark Modi's 75th birthday, an official statement said. "The exhibition not only narrates the inspiring journey of the prime minister, from his humble beginnings to his leadership as a global statesman, but also highlights the transformative initiatives he has launched for nation-building," Malhotra said. A special screening of the short film 'Chalo Jeeten Hai', based on Modi's childhood, was also organised, the statement added. Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta also extended wishes to Modi on his birthday and said the exhibition "depicts the prime minister’s life through various panels, from his early years to his tenure as the nation's leader, showcasing his struggles, achievements, and global recognition." "The ideals upheld by the prime minister, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vocal for Local, New India, and Viksit Bharat 2047, should not remain aspirations alone, but must be transformed into collective action," the speaker further added. In line with Modi's initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', a tree plantation drive will also be held in the assembly premises on Wednesday, the statement added. PTI SGV SLB SGV MPL MPL