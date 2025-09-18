Union minister inaugurates 9 residential complexes for ITBP personnel in Haryana

Chandigarh, Sep 18 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday inaugurated nine new residential complexes for the ITBP personnel in Haryana.

Kumar was on a visit to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police's basic training centre at Bhanu in Haryana's Panchkula district.

"It was an honour to stand among the Himaveers of ITBP at Bhanu, Haryana. Inaugurated nine new residential complexes for our ITBP personnel," Kumar posted on X.

He added, "It is both my responsibility and the commitment of our government, under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and the guidance of Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji, to ensure that you live with dignity, respect, and proper facilities." We are strengthening housing, welfare measures, advanced transport systems, modern surveillance equipment, and robust communication infrastructure so that you remain fully supported in your service to the nation".

During his visit, he also interacted with ITBP constable trainees from across India.

"Also interacted with ITBP constable trainees from across India, especially our Telugu Warriors from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Heard their concerns and assured them of all necessary support," he wrote in the post.

At the ITBP training centre, the minister visited the Beagle Wing bridge damaged by floods and gave immediate instructions for its restoration, while also directing officials to arrange mobile toilets for women trainees.

"When our Telugu daughters requested permission to celebrate Bathukamma (Bathukamma is a flower festival celebrated predominantly in Telangana) on September 29-30, we gladly approved and instructed officials to make proper arrangements so that they could observe the festival with pride and tradition, even within the training centre," Kumar said.

Meanwhile, ITBP, in a post on X, while giving information about the Minister's visit, wrote, "Hon'ble Shri @bandisanjay_bjp, MoS for Home Affairs, inaugurated newly constructed Type-III & Type-V residential quarters during his visit to BTC #ITBP.

He addressed the Sainik Sabha and interacted informally with male & female recruits to learn about their concerns".

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kumar met Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who was in Chandigarh.

"Delighted to have met Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @mlkhattar ji and had an insightful discussion on contemporary issues," Kumar said in another post on X. PTI SUN NB NB