Union minister inaugurates advanced Aadhaar Seva Kendra in Ranchi

Ranchi, Mar 6 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Friday inaugurated an advanced Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) here to strengthen the delivery of Aadhaar services in Jharkhand's capital and surrounding areas.

Seth said such initiatives play a significant role in enhancing transparency, efficiency, and convenience in the delivery of public services.

He appealed to parents to mandatorily carry out the biometric update for their children upon completing 5 years of age and again at 15 years of age, so that children can avail the benefits of government schemes like scholarships and face no issues in registration for entrance examinations.

Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji, who was also present on the occasion, appealed to schools to take active initiatives to reduce pending cases of mandatory biometric update (MBU) under UIDAI's campaign.

The UIDAI's ASKs in Jharkhand are available only in three districts –Ranchi, Dhanbad, and East Singhbhum.

New Aadhaar service centres will also be established in a phased manner in Bokaro, Hazaribagh, Giridih, Deoghar, Godda, Dumka, Sahibganj, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West Singhbhum, Garhwa, and Palamu, an UIDAI official said.