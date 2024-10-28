Union minister inaugurates BRIC-NABI institute in Mohali

Mohali, Oct 28 (PTI) Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday inaugurated the BRIC-National Agri-Food Biomanufacturing Institute (NABI) here.

The establishment of BRIC-NABI is a strategic merger between the National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI), Mohali and the Centre of Innovative and Applied Bioprocessing (CIAB), Mohali, both of which are autonomous institutes under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

The combined expertise of NABI and CIAB will enhance agricultural productivity through innovations such as genetically modified crops with higher yields, better disease resistance, and improved nutritional content, an official release said.

Speaking about the new institute, the minister said the establishment of BRIC-NABI will strengthen the collaboration between biotechnologists and bioprocessing experts.

"When the idea of merging NABI and CIAB was floated six to seven years ago, I am glad that the DBT has been the first to integrate 14 institutes under it under one umbrella. Today, with this merger, we have moved one step further," he said.

The minister told the gathering that it is a coincidence that this event is being held at a time when the government of India has come up with 'BioE3 Policy' (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment).

"The policy highlights the emphasis laid on science and innovation, by the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The allocation of Rs 1,000 crore for space startups and Mission Mausam are two other initiatives taken by the government, which underscore the importance and priority given by the government to the Science and Technology sector," he said.

The minister said India is among the few countries which has a dedicated policy for the biotech sector.

"Value addition to our economy is going to come in a big way from the biotech sector, through eco-friendly solutions. The transition of economy from synthetic to natural substances will also be driven in large part by the BRIC-NABI." He said the inauguration of the new institute is happening at a right time since India's vast resources are waiting to be explored and that the world is ready to learn from India's experience.

The new institute symbolises the priority areas of the government, including its commitment for the environment, for doubling farmers' income and the Make in India initiative, he said.

"The new institute aligns with the government's vision for 'doubling farmers' income', by creating new revenue streams for farmers, developing value-added products from agricultural waste, and generating employment opportunities through industrial collaboration," he said.

On this occasion, the minister also inaugurated the 'BIRAC BioNEST BRIC-NABI Incubation Centre' situated in the BRIC-NABI campus.

The minister said the Centre will act as a bridge between research and commercialization, connecting the innovations developed at the research and development facility with industry partners for large-scale adoption. PTI CHS NB NB