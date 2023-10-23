Union minister inaugurates halt of Vande Bharat Express at Chengannur

Alappuzha, Oct 23 (PTI) Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Monday inaugurated the halt of the Vande Bahrat Express at Chengannur in this coastal Kerala District.

A reception was accorded to the train as it arrived at the station where it has been alloted a stop.

Train No 20634/20633 'Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kasargod – Thiruvananthapuram Central' reached Chengannur station at 6.55 AM.

Mavelikkara MP Kodikkunnil Suresh, Chengannur Municipality Chairperson Susamma Abraham and other elected representatives took part in the event, the union minister's office said in a release.

The Railway Board has approved a two-minute halt for the train at Chengannur from today with a revision in timings. PTI RRT RRT ANE