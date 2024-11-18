Union minister inaugurates handloom exhibition at India International Trade Fair

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani on Monday inaugurated an exhibition that focussed on handloom products from remote rural India.

Over 300 craftsmen and members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) are participating, showcasing their products through around 150 stalls spread across five zones at the Saras Aajeevika Mela 2024 at the 43rd India International Trade Fair (IITF) here.

The fair themed “Tradition, Art, Craft, and Culture,” had a special focus on the “One District, One Product” pavilion, where handicrafts and handloom products from remote rural parts of the country were on display. Speaking after inaugurating the pavilion, MoS Pemmasani emphasised how the event has boosted the confidence of women working with SHGs, paving the way for the true empowerment of rural women.

“So far, we have one crore Lakhpati Didis and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned creating at least three crore Lakhpati Didis. I am confident that we will achieve and even surpass this target,” the minister added.

Pemmasani visited all the stalls at the fair and interacted with the women entrepreneurs.

This year, the Saras Aajeevika Mela highlights unique traditional crafts and diverse livelihood products from rural India.

The initiative, under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) launched by the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), aims to bring together rural women SHG members to showcase their skills, sell their products, and build connections with potential market players at fair prices.

The Ministry of Rural Development has been organising the Saras Aajeevika Mela since 1999, providing a platform for rural women’s self-help groups to engage directly with urban customers. PTI AO ARD SKY SKY