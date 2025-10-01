Union minister inaugurates India's first 3D-printed rural house

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Union minister Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani inaugurated the country's first 3D concrete-printed rural house at the Central Building Research Institute (CSIR-CBRI) in Uttarakhand's Roorkee on Wednesday.

The landmark innovation marks a defining moment in India's rural-housing journey, bridging traditional knowledge with cutting-edge technology, a statement issued by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said.

Addressing scientists, researchers and stakeholders, Pemmasani said India has shown an "unwavering commitment" to provide housing for all.

"From mud walls to 3D printing, India has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to providing safe, strong and sustainable homes for all. These 3D-printed houses are not merely about technology -- they represent a future where housing is affordable, adaptable and environmentally-responsible," the minister of state for rural development said.

Highlighting the achievements of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pemmasani said 3.85 crore houses have been sanctioned and 2.87 crore completed. He shared that independent assessments show a 17-per cent rise in household incomes, 14-per cent decline in hospital visits and 72 per cent houses in the names of women, strengthening women's empowerment and family well-being.

Applauding the CBRI's contributions, Pemmasani took note of the institute's 250 region-specific, disaster-resilient housing designs and innovations, such as non-erodible mud plaster, low-cost strengthening technologies and the two-pit pour-flush system that has enabled more than five crore rural households to live with dignity under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

On the occasion, the minister also released a book titled "Rudraksh -- Rural Housing in Uttarakhand", which documents the culturally-rooted, sustainable and climate-resilient housing practices of the hill state.

Pemmasani urged the CBRI to pilot 100 cost-effective 3D-printed houses to demonstrate scalability for rural India. He also requested the institute to focus on thermal comfort, renewable-energy integration, climate resilience and mason training to ensure that scientific innovations directly empower rural families.

"Development is not just about building houses, but about creating homes filled with light, dignity and self-reliance. With the CBRI's scientific excellence aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, we are laying the foundation for a stronger, healthier and more sustainable rural India," he said.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by senior scientists of the CSIR-CBRI, faculty members of the IIT-Roorkee, representatives of the Ministry of Rural Development, social organisations and students. PTI AO RC