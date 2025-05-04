Union minister inaugurates north India's first technology-driven cancer laboratory

Gurugram, May 4 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh has inaugurated north India's first technology-driven cancer diagnostics laboratory that will lower radiation exposure by 60 per cent and ensure safer and faster scans while delivering high-resolution images.

Mahajan Imaging and Labs developed the next-generation digital PET-CT scanners with AI-powered imaging.

"As someone who has served both in the medical field and public service, I understand the pivotal role that early and accurate diagnosis plays in the battle against cancer. The introduction of advanced digital PET-CT technology in north India marks more than a technological achievement, it is a beacon of hope for countless families," Singh said after inaugurating the system on Saturday.

According to a statement, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered 128 Slice Digital PET CT- Omni Legend scanner has the industry's best spatial resolution of 1.4 mm enabling early cancer detection and accurate staging. With the most advanced digital detector and other features such as Precision DL, AI-based lesion identification, and 60 per cent lower radiation exposure, the system ensures safer, faster scans while delivering high-resolution images.

"It exemplifies how we are leveraging innovation with empathy to build a healthier, more equitable future for our citizens The Central government recognises the cancer burden and has taken serious measures to ensure access to cancer care by setting up 200 Day Care Cancer Centres in district hospitals this year besides full Customs Duty exemption on 36 cancer, rare and chronic diseases," Singh said.

Dr Harsh Mahajan, Founder and Chairman, Mahajan Imaging and Labs, shared his thoughts and said, "The launch of our new 128 Slice Digital PET-CT scanner in Gurugram marks a major leap forward in delivering technology-driven cancer diagnostics." "With next-generation digital PET-CT scanners, AI-powered imaging, and integrated pathology support, we are empowering clinicians with the precision tools needed for early, accurate detection and better treatment outcomes," Mahajan said.

In India, cancer remains a significant public health challenge, with over 14.9 lakh new cases estimated in 2023 according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The crude incidence rate stands at about 100 cases per one lakh population.

Concerningly, projections indicate that cancer incidence will further increase to 1.57 million new diagnoses by 2025, representing a 12.8 per cent rise compared to 2020, he added.