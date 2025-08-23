Union minister inaugurates projects worth crores at Haryana's Manesar

Gurugram, Aug 22 (PTI) Union minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh on Friday inaugurated development projects worth crores of rupees at the Manesar Municipal Corporation office in IMT Sector-8, an official said.

Singh also inaugurated the office of Manesar Mayor Indrajit Kaur Yadav and addressed a meeting of councillors and corporation officials, he added.

According to an official statement, at the meeting with corporation officials and councillors, the Union minister for planning, statistics and programme implementation said illegal colonies will not be tolerated under any circumstances in the Manesar area. If anyone illegally develops a colony, action will be taken against him in accordance with the law.

Yadav told the meeting that the problem of dirty sewer water is more in the builder area. She suggested that a team be formed in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, Pollution Control Board and DTP department, so that action can be taken.

Singh also held an important meeting at the Manesar Municipal Corporation office regarding the toll plaza under construction at Panchgaon Chowk and gave necessary directions on shifting the toll plaza. PTI COR RC