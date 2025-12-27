Union minister inaugurates tenements constructed under smart city mission

Puducherry Dec 27 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai inaugurated a multi-storayed tenement constructed under the Puducherry Smart City Mission near here on Saturday.

These tenements were constructed in Chinnayapuram hamlet to ensure affordable housing for the poor and economically weaker sections. The 220 beneficiaries who received housing this time under the scheme were sanitary workers who were living in dilapidated buildings earlier, an official release said.

Lt Governor Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan, Speaker of Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, the Home Minister of Puducherry A Namassivayam and BJP territorial unit president V P Ramalingam were among those present.

The tenements were constructed in six blocks with all necessary infrastructures such as internal roads, drinking water supply, drainage, sewage connection, lift facilities and power supply, the release added.

Union minister also inaugurated a mini stadium constructed at Anna Thidal at an outlay of Rs 17 crore. The sports facility has a ground, a gallery to accommodate 4,500 spectators, a two-sided gallery for 500 spectators and a parking space for 1500 two-wheelers.

The stadium would particularly benefit students of the Tiruvalluvar government Girls Higher Secondary School, Thiru Vi Ka Government High School and the Ecole Anglaise school and the public would also get the advantage of having a modern stadium, the release said.

The Union minister also commissioned Rs 28.20 crore compact sub-stations before arriving at Chinnayapuram. PTI CORR ADB