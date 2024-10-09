Union minister inspects Delhi Zoo’s African elephant enclosure, aviary

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Union minister of state Kirtivardhan Singh conducted an inspection of the facilities of Delhi Zoo on Wednesday, devoting special attention on the African elephant enclosure and the aviary.

This comes two days after a global alliance of zoos and aquariums suspended the membership of Delhi Zoo due to concerns about the treatment of the lone African elephant, Shankar, which was allegedly kept in chains.

Officials of the National Zoological Park, commonly called Delhi Zoo, told PTI on Wednesday that the minister visited to assess the facilities and discuss potential improvements for animal welfare and habitat enhancement.

Accompanied by a team of three elephant experts and a bird specialist, the minister engaged in comprehensive discussions aimed at enhancing animal welfare and facility management, the official said.

Delhi Zoo Director Sanjeev Kumar said Singh inspected the zoo enclosures and facilities. He gave special attention to the bird enclosure and the African elephant enclosure.

Kumar said, “We are developing a comprehensive plan for Shankar’s aggression management, incorporating inputs from experts and guidance from the minister as well as the ADG, Wildlife and the CZA.” A new aviary is also being planned to be set up while the existing aviary's improvements were discussed in detail, the zoo director said.

Earlier on Monday, the World Association of Zoos and Aquariums (WAZA), in a letter to Kumar and the Central Zoo Authority (CZA), suspended the membership of the zoo. Kumar has said the zoo will respond to the suspension.

Shankar was gifted by Zimbabwe to then-President of India Shankar Dayal Sharma in 1996 and it has been housed at the Delhi Zoo since then. It has been alone since its companion, another African elephant named Bambai, died in 2005. PTI NSM NSM SKY SKY