Union Minister Jaishankar attends roadshow in support of BJP candidate in T'gana

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) Union Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday attended a roadshow organised before BJP candidate from Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana Bura Narsaiah Goud filed his nomination.
Describing Goud as a very good candidate who did a lot of public service, the senior BJP leader expressed confidence the voters would elect him as their representative to strengthen the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"I am fully confident that he will be our colleague in Delhi," he told reporters.
"Accompanied @BJP4India candidate for Bhongir, Telangana, Dr. Bura Narsaiah Goud on a massive road show before filing his Lok Sabha nomination. The zeal and enthusiasm is a practical manifestation of people’s faith in #ModiKiGuarantee," Jaishankar said on X (formerly Twitter).
The process of filing nominations began in Telangana on April 18 which will come to a close on April 25.
Polling would be held in Telangana on May 13.