Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary urges UP to study Kochi water metro model

Kochi (Kerala), Feb 21 (PTI) Union Minister of State Jayant Chaudhary said on Friday that he would request Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to study the Kochi water metro model.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the Invest Kerala Global Summit (IKGS) here, Chaudhary said, "I am going to request UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji to study the Kochi water metro model." The UP government recently approved the formation of the Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority to develop water transport and tourism in the state, he said.

"I travelled on the Kochi water metro—it's a unique project. It is the world’s largest fleet of solar-powered boats," Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said.

His remarks on the water metro came amid an ongoing political discourse comparing Kerala’s development trajectory with that of BJP-ruled states.

Chaudhary, a Rajya Sabha member from UP, also praised the Kochi One card system introduced by the Kochi metro, calling it a significant step toward seamless multimodal transport.

"One ticket, one card—this offers a futuristic and smooth consumer experience," he said, adding that Kerala continues to set new benchmarks in business innovation and public infrastructure.

Hailing the project, Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, also said that the Centre would explore the possibility of introducing water metros in other coastal cities and take the initiative forward.