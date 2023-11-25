Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurates 60th anniversary celebrations of ISRO's rocket launch

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 25 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated the 60th-anniversary celebrations of ISRO's rocket launch and lauded the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) for its pivotal role in turning India's space aspirations into reality.

Addressing the programme here, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology & Atomic Energy and Space (Independent Charge) noted that the success of the Chandrayaan mission aligns with the 60th year of ISRO's inaugural rocket launch.

In his address, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan commended ISRO's global contributions, citing the praise received from dignitaries during official foreign visits.

He emphasised that India's achievements, not just in space but also in science and technology, are a source of pride for many heads of state.

Presided over by ISRO Chairman S Somanath, the event was attened by VSSC Director Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair, IIST Chancellor Dr B N Suresh, former SPL Director Prof R Sasidharan, and other dignitaries.

A rocket launch, reminiscent of the historic 1963 event, was organised from the same spot.

The celebration featured an RH 200 rocket launch, a space technology exhibition, interactions with students, and enlightening lectures by scientists.

The gathering highlighted the journey of ISRO and VSSC in shaping India's standing in space exploration, reaffirming the country's prowess in the field. PTI TGB TGB ROH