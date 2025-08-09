Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurates Animal Stem Cell Biobank, laboratory in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday inaugurated the country’s first state-of-the-art Animal Stem Cell Biobank and Animal Stem Cell Laboratory at the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB) here.

The cutting-edge facility of Animal BioBank, spread over 9,300 sq ft and constructed at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore, will focus on regenerative medicine and cellular therapies for livestock, an official release said.

Equipped with a stem cell culture unit, 3D bioprinter, bacterial culture lab, cryostorage, autoclave rooms, advanced air handling systems, and uninterrupted power backup, the laboratory will advance research in disease modelling, tissue engineering, and reproductive biotechnology, it said.

With support from the National Biopharma Mission (NBM) of DBT–BIRAC, the facility will be expanded to enable biobanking of animal stem cells and their derivatives.

Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's futuristic vision, which had enabled the rolling out of Biotechnology BioE3 policy, thus giving India the advantage of being an early initiator in this area.

The Minister in a post on 'X' said Biotechnology is a fast, upcoming area and torchbearer of the next industrial population. Proactive initiatives like BioE3 policy promise to make India future-ready, he said.

"Like in human beings, the world has begun looking for regenerative medicine and cellular therapies for livestock too. Equipped with a stem cell culture unit, 3D bioprinter, bacterial culture lab, cryostorage, autoclave rooms, advanced air handling systems and uninterrupted power backup, the newly inaugurated 'Animal Stem Cell' facility at #BRIC-NIAB will advance disease modelling, tissue engineering and reproductive biotechnology," he said.

According to Jitendr Singh, the future economic shift, across the world, will be a witness to a supplementary synergy of human, animal and plant domains, and before this realisation dawns in a big way, India would have already made a headway.

"Thankfully, India's present political dispensation headed by PM @narendramodi is very forthcoming in its support to every new innovative scientific endeavour." Addressing the event, Singh said India will not lag behind when the next industrial revolution—driven by biotechnology—takes over.

The economy will shift from manufacturing to regenerative and genetic processes, and India has already initiated this transition.

This is one of the best times, with enabling support from policymakers, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who understood the long-term relevance of initiatives like the Bio E3 policy, the release quoted him as saying.

Singh also launched five innovative veterinary diagnostic tools designed to revolutionise animal health management and support the ‘One Health’ approach, the release added. PTI VVK SJR VVK ROH