Union Minister Jitendra Singh launches country's first climate change station in J-K's Udhampur

Patnitop/Jammu, Apr 8 (PTI) India’s first climate change station was inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Tuesday.

The Central University of Jammu's Himalayan High Altitude Atmospheric and Climate Research Center aims to study atmospheric and climate phenomena in the Himalayan region.

"This initiative will enhance our understanding of climate change and its impacts on the environment," an official spokesperson said.

Union Minister Singh inaugurated the centre at Mandlote village in Chenani tehsil. He was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Minister of Science and Technology Satish Sharma.

"Landed at Nathatop, Udhampur district for the launch of India’s first-ever and the world’s second climate change station in the Himalayan region by the Ministry of Earth Sciences. Warmly received by senior officials of central and Union Territory governments, as well as a large number of local people," the Union minister said in a post on X. PTI AB NB